Harrowing CCTV footage shows the moment a teenage drug dealer crashed a stolen motorbike into a lamppost at 60mph leaving his best friend with catastrophic injuries.

Orlando Piasecke, 19, was travelling at twice the speed limit when he ploughed into a car before being catapulted into the concrete post on April 2 last year.

Shocking video shows the rider being sent flying down the road by the force of the impact while his 19-year-old pillion passenger smashes directly into the lamppost.

Piasecke can then be seen callously abandoning his friend with life-changing injuries at the scene in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

A court heard the victim was left with a pelvic fracture, multiple leg breaks, a bleed on the brain and may never walk again.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the moment an Ilkeston drug dealer crashed a motorbike causing life changing injuries to his pillion passenger. Credit: Derbyshire Police / SWNS

Piasecke was arrested but after being released on bail he went on a drug dealing spree which saw him take selfies with bags of white powder.

He was later found with £500 cash and multiple mobile phones, as well as over £1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Piasecke, of Ilkeston, went on to admit causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Orlando Piasecke. Credit: Derbyshire Police / SWNS

He was jailed for six years at Derby Crown Court earlier this month.

Sgt Matt Edwards said afterwards: “Piasecke showed little remorse after the crash in which his passenger was very seriously hurt.

“He continued to engage in criminality after his release on bail, by dealing class A drugs.