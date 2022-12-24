Center Parcs: boy, 4, dies in ‘serious medical incident’ at Longleat resort

“This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time,” Wiltshire Police said.

A four-year-old boy has died after a “serious medical incident” at a Center Parcs resort, police have said.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the holiday complex at Longleat, along with South Western Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

A Wiltshire Police statement said: "Sadly, it's been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am. This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy's family at this difficult time."

