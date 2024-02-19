A woman was found dead at Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, at about 8.40pm on Saturday, February 17. Picture: Getty

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house. Officers were called to an address in Rhymer House, Chalcombe Avenue, in Northamptonshire at about 8.40pm on Saturday (February 17), following a report of a sudden death from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, has not been identified yet. The police have since described her death as 'unexplained' as investigation into her death continues. A scene guard remains in place along with the presence of the officers at the address over the next few days.

The man, 45, from Northampton was arrested on Saturday (February 17) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. House-to-house enquiries were also carried out on Sunday (February 18) and officers will remain in the vicinity to conduct further enquiries. The police said an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life, and our thoughts are firmly with her family and friends at this time. We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the wider community, however while I would like to reassure members of the public that we are confident this is an isolated incident, we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, and we would encourage anyone who has any information that they believe is relevant to this investigation to please get in touch.”