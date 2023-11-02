Police are searching for two men who are wanted over the murder of a teenager in Leeds.

Emmanuel Nyabako, 19, was stabbed to death in Chapeltown over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Officers were told at around 2am on Saturday August 26 that a man was being assaulted outside a property in Francis Street. They found Emmanuel with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) would now like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Emile Riggan, 22, and Louis Grant, 29, who also goes by the surname O’Brien.

Officers believe Grant has been in Sheffield recently and police have been searching the city for him. Riggan is believed to have travelled to Ireland. Another man, 32-year-old Phillip Bryant, of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has so far been charged with Emmanuel’s murder. He is being held in custody pending a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

A 15-year-old schoolboy and 34-year-old woman also arrested in connection with Emmanuel remain on police bail under investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into Emmanuel’s murder continues and we are now in a position to issue images of two males wanted on suspicion of his murder.

“We believe Louis Grant, who also goes by O’Brien, is active in the Sheffield area and that Emile Riggan travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry. We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) at West Yorkshire Police."