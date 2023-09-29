Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of an experienced hillwalker who has been missing for weeks in Glen Coe has issued an appeal to find him. Father-of-three Charlie Kelly, 56, a forensic psychologist in the Scottish Prison Service, has been hiking in the Scottish mountains every weekend for most of his adult life.

He went to Glen Coe alone on September 6, and had contact with his long-term partner the following day. Mr Kelly, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, was reported missing on September 8 and a search was launched by the RAF and mountain rescue teams.

His backpack was found on September 9. A search has continued at weekends carried out mostly by volunteers. The oranges he had packed were missing, and walkers were asked to keep an eye out for orange peels which could indicate where Mr Kelly might be.

Mr Kelly was wearing a dark green, fleece top; dark grey, combat-style trousers and a black, waterproof jacket when he went missing.

His daughter, Matilda Williams-Kelly, 24, said: “He loves hillwalking, he loves nature and the outdoors, and he is very aware of the dangers in hillwalking and doing that kind of thing. My dad meant to come off the hill.”

A statement from Mr Kelly’s children said: “Charlie Kelly’s children, partner, family, friends and loved ones would like to thank everyone that has been, and continues to be, involved in finding him safely.

“We want to thank the Glencoe Mountain rescue team, Fort William police department, the RAF, the volunteer rescue teams, and the dog rescue teams that have given their time and energy in locating our dad. We cannot thank you enough for your efforts.

“Charlie is an experienced hillwalker, who has been climbing hills and Munros most weekends throughout his adult life, both in groups and on his own. We don’t know yet what happened to him, but we do know it was uncharacteristic for him to not return home.

Experienced hillwalker Charlie Kelly has been missing since September 8.

“Charlie has three adult children and a long-term partner, as well as extensive family and friends who are all concerned for his safety. The family asks that Charlie’s privacy is respected during this time.