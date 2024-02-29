Emergency services were deployed to Cheadle Hulme High School in Stockport after a 'suspicious package' was found. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were rushed to a school in Greater Manchester after a 'suspicious package' was reported to have been found. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said two fire engines were dispatched to Cheadle Hulme High School on Woods Lane in Stockport at around 2.40pm on Thursday (February 29).

However, the force said the 'suspicious package' transpired to contain 'paint'. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were also dispatched to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, GMP said: "Today (Thursday 29 February 2024), at around 2:40pm, officers received reports of a suspicious package being located at Cheadle Hulme High School in Stockport. Emergency services attended the scene, and an unknown substance was found inside the package.