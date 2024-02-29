Cheadle Hulme High School: Fire engines deployed to Stockport school after 'suspicious package' found
Emergency services were rushed to a school in Greater Manchester after a 'suspicious package' was reported to have been found. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said two fire engines were dispatched to Cheadle Hulme High School on Woods Lane in Stockport at around 2.40pm on Thursday (February 29).
However, the force said the 'suspicious package' transpired to contain 'paint'. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were also dispatched to the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement, GMP said: "Today (Thursday 29 February 2024), at around 2:40pm, officers received reports of a suspicious package being located at Cheadle Hulme High School in Stockport. Emergency services attended the scene, and an unknown substance was found inside the package.
"It has now been confirmed that the substance is believed to be paint and there are no injuries reported from the scene. Staff and students were able to leave the premises as normal and the scene will be closing shortly."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.