A chimney sweep stole almost £30,000 from his customers to feed his gambling and drug habits.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Reid, 40, owns SCS Installations (Safe Chimney Sweep). The first time his wrongdoing came to light was in December 2023, and eventually police found there had been 25 victims, who he had taken almost £30,000 from.

Police say Reid had previously been a reputable tradesperson, accredited to a number of trade bodies until his memberships lapsed. Despite this, he continued to claim he was fully accredited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would arrange work with customers and take a deposit, with the remainder to be paid on completion. Reid would then become evasive and never carry out the work, using excuses such as illness, family illness and his van being broken.

Police say some of his victims were long-standing customers who trusted Reid, and all were initially understanding of his excuses.

Chimney sweep Adam Reid, 40, defrauded 25 people out of almost £30,000 and has been jailed. | Sussex Police

He was arrested on October 16 last year and released on bail - but was soon up to his old tricks. He was arrested again on April 4, charged, and remanded in custody. Police enquiries found Reid was in financial trouble, believed to be linked to excessive gambling and drug use.

He was charged with 19 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraudulent trading by a sole trader, and admitted all the charges in May, before being sentenced this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Holly Elliott of Sussex Police said: “Adam Reid betrayed the trust of his victims, using their money to try and fix his own financial issues. What started with one report uncovered the true scale of Reid’s offending, showing a committed offender with no regard for his victims.

“This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank all involved for helping to bring him to justice.”

Reid, of Dorset Road in Bexhill, Sussex, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to 30 months in prison and proceedings are underway under the Proceeds of Crime Act.