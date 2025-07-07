A man has died after being stabbed near a Wetherspoons pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened yesterday just after 9pm. When police arrived .they found a 26-year-old with a stab wound. They gave first aid, and called out the air ambulance and paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s family have been told, but he has not yet been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack was in Chingford Mount Road, in Chingford Mount, just north of Walthamstow in north-east London. It happened near The Kings Ford Wetherspoon pub. No arrests have yet been made and police say the some road closures at the crime scene will be in place for a while.

The Kings Ford pub in Chingford Mount Road, north east London | Google

Chief Supt Dan Card, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are deeply saddened by the events that took place last night and our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this hugely difficult time. Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened yesterday evening.

“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and officers are being deployed on reassurance patrols to help answer any questions or concerns.”

Anyone who knows anything about the attack can call the Metropolitan Police on 101 stating CAD7174/6July. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.