Chingford Mount stabbing: Man dies after attack near Wetherspoons pub
The attack happened yesterday just after 9pm. When police arrived .they found a 26-year-old with a stab wound. They gave first aid, and called out the air ambulance and paramedics, but the man died at the scene.
The man’s family have been told, but he has not yet been identified.
The attack was in Chingford Mount Road, in Chingford Mount, just north of Walthamstow in north-east London. It happened near The Kings Ford Wetherspoon pub. No arrests have yet been made and police say the some road closures at the crime scene will be in place for a while.
Chief Supt Dan Card, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are deeply saddened by the events that took place last night and our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this hugely difficult time. Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened yesterday evening.
“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and officers are being deployed on reassurance patrols to help answer any questions or concerns.”
Anyone who knows anything about the attack can call the Metropolitan Police on 101 stating CAD7174/6July. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.