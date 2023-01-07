Beatrice Corry died after an incident in Chipping Campden

A man has been charged with murdering his elderly mother in the Cotswolds.

Michael Corry will appear before Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Monday accused of murdering Beatrice Corry. Mrs Corry, who was in her 80s, died on 6 January after an incident in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to the High Street shortly after midnight on Friday where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries and she later died. “A man has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden on January 6,” a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.

