He was trying to help an injured woman when tragedy struck

Heartbreaking details surrounding the death of a man struck by a car in a Sheffield street have been released today - with police vowing to secure justice for him.

Christian Marriott died in an incident on College Close, Burngreave, yesterday - he was a Good Samaritan helping an injured woman when a car ploughed into him

Good Samaritan Christian Marriott died in front of his wife and children during a post-Christmas walk in Burngreave yesterday afternon.

The 46-year-old and his family spotted a woman lying unconscious in College Close just after 2pm, and Chris approached the casualty to offer some help.

Crime scene investigators at College Close, Burngreave.

It is believed the woman had been involved in an altercation involving a group of people before she was rendered unconscious.

While Chris was providing first aid to the woman, he was struck by a car which collided with a group of people gathered around the woman on the ground.

Several other people suffered injuries during the incident including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles, said: "This is an utterly heartbreaking case in which a Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life.

Pollice cordon on Scott Road, Burngreave.

"Chris leaves behind a loving family including his devastated wife and two young sons. We are absolutely determined to secure justice for Chris and his loved ones following this horrific tragedy.

"Increased patrols will continue in the area in the coming days and local people will continue to see officers carrying out enquiries, including going house-to-house to gather witness statements.

"There are people in that community who hold information which is vital to our investigation and have not yet given statements.

"I want to be able to get to the bottom of what happened for Chris and his family. I need those people with information to do the right thing.

"If you don't want to talk to us directly, you can use Crimestoppers and remain 100 per cent anonymous."

A murder investigation is underway and two men, aged 23 and 55, remain in police custody. Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The woman Chris was helping remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The off-duty midwife suffered minor injuries.

Another man suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four further people - three women and a man - all suffered minor injuries. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 459 of December 27.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident.