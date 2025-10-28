Moment City of London Police arrest thieves after they attempted to steal a bike outside a police station
CCTV shows the moment two thieves attempted to steal a bike locked up opposite a London police station in broad daylight.
The City of London Police say that, on October 20 2025, around 1:30pm, the pair were spotted on CCTV trying to break a lock on a bike on Bishopsgate, just opposite the City of London Police station. Officers arrested the two thieves just a couple of minutes later.
Police Constable Sibyl Beaumont, City of London Police, said: “These thieves foolishly believed they could steal a bike outside a police station, when we have officers on patrol and we have the City of London’s extensive camera network and we caught them red-handed.
“Officers responded immediately to apprehend the culprits.
“There are ways to make your bike harder to target by thieves or help return it to you if it is stolen, such as using a thick D lock, getting your bike marked or taking removable parts with you.”
John Kent, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a pedal cycle and handling stolen goods. John Hutchenson, 44, of Canton Street, E14, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped to steal and theft from a shop.