Claire Holland was last seen leaving a pub 10 years ago and no trace of her has been found since

A plea has been made for ‘crucial information’ to find answers about the fate of a young mum who went missing in suspicious circumstances 10 years ago.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Claire Holland which happened at the time of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and hope the landmark celebrations over the weekend for the Platinum Jubilee will jog people’s memories.

Claire, from Lawrence Weston, Bristol, was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012.

A fresh appeal has been issued to find young mum Claire Holland who went missing in suspicious circumstances ten years ago.

Claire, who was 32 at the time, was subsequently reported missing a few days later and no trace of her has been found.

A 37-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of the murder of the mum-of-one in 2019 and police said upon his release that he remained under investigation.

Earlier this year, cops confirmed a new arrest of a now 40-year-old man who was again released on bail.

‘No reason why she would choose to disappear’

Speaking today, Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant said: “Claire’s disappearance is being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear.

“We’ve now just celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so I’m asking people to cast their mind back to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations – were you in Bristol on the evening of Wednesday 6 June, 2012? Did you see anything which could help our investigation?

“A 40-year-old man, who was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2022, remains on police bail at this time.

“This remains an extensive investigation and to date we’ve completed almost 300 investigative actions, taken 78 statements and collated 404 documents and 135 exhibits.

“We firmly believe there are people out there with crucial information that could assist our investigation and would urge them to contact us.

“Please think of Claire’s children and her wider family on this day – they are desperate for answers and deserve to know what happened, and why. If you’re holding on to a piece of information, please share it with us – it could be the key to solving this case.”

Last year the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) released CCTV footage showing Claire on the day she disappeared as part of a renewed appeal.

Several targeted searches in and around the Bristol area have also been carried out.

In an earlier appeal, Det Insp Hannant added: “We’d like the public to cast their mind back to The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend, which was on the weekend of 2-5 June in 2012.

‘’Claire went missing the day after this significant national event.

“CCTV shows Claire walking along Baldwin Street heading towards the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub at around 9.30pm on Wednesday 6 June.

“We don’t have any footage showing where she went afterwards, but staff have confirmed she did leave the pub later that evening just after closing time, around 11.15pm.

“It is possible she headed in the direction of the fountains, near the Harbourside, but we don’t have any footage of her doing so, despite extensive reviews of more than 1,000 hours of available CCTV.”

‘Help us find answers for the sake of Claire’s family and loved ones’

Claire was described as white, around 5ft tall of a small build with shoulder length brown hair that is often tied in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a short-sleeved black top with a grey t-shirt underneath.

She was also carrying a cream-coloured Primark re-usable carrier bag.

Cops want anyone who was in the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub on the night Claire was last seen – Wednesday 6 June, 2012 - who they haven’t already spoke to to come forward.

They are also urging the public to watch the CCTV and contact them if they think they saw Claire on the evening.

A spokesperson added: “Were you a friend or acquaintance of Claire? If you didn’t speak to police at the time she went missing, or since, now is the time. We need to know as much as we can about what Claire was doing or sharing with others in the days and weeks leading up to her going missing?

“Has someone told you information about this case which may have sounded unusual or suspicious?

“Has anyone confided in you about what may have happened to Claire? Now is the time to put aside any doubts you have had about making contact and help us find answers for the sake of Claire’s family and loved ones.