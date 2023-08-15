Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after a homophobic attack took place outside a nightclub

The Metropolitan Police have issued an image of a man wanted in connection with a homophobic attack that took place on Sunday night (August 13). The image was taken outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were targeted and stabbed before being taken to hospital and later discharged. Met Police officers are searching for the suspect in the attack, which they are treating as homophobic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib from the Central South Command Unit is leading the investigation and said: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.”

DCI Saib added: “Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing. I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

The Met Police has released the image of a man detectives wish to identify in connection to the homophobic attack in Clapham over the weekend. Credit: Met Police.

Pc Hayley Jones, who is the dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive. You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.