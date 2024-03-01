Telling news your way
Clapham: Three injured with one taken to hospital after reported shooting in south London

Three people have been injured in a reported shooting in Clapham
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Three people have been injured in Clapham, south London, following reports of a shooting incident. Emergency crews were called at around 5pm on Friday to the incident in Clapham Common South Side, London Ambulance Service said.

In a statement, it added: “We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, operational managers, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance. We treated three people at the scene and took two to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.”

