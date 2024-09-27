Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retail manager says the recent rise of shoplifting has been “demoralising” - as his store sees at least 20 thefts a week, some of which involve violence.

Co-op manager David Brook says about a quarter of the offences seen in his shop just outside the centre of Leeds - which is one of the worst affected in the Co-op’s 2,400-strong chain - involve abuse or violence.

Rather than petty thieving, he said the store and his staff are regularly subjected to “large-scale looting” and violence.

His revelation comes as NationalWorld is running the Silent Crime campaign, which aims to shine a light on the unreported or underinvestigated crime that can blight communities. Shoplifting is one of the major parts of this.

This week, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper used her Labour Party conference speech to announce, after years of campaigning by unions and businesses, a new law that will create a specific offence of assaulting a shop worker. She also pledged to target general nuisance behaviour.

“I’ve pretty much seen it all,” said Mr Brook. “There’s a variety of either individuals or organised gangs that work together to feed an addiction. They come in with bags or sacks, or even use our own baskets and trolleys, to load up with as many large value items as possible and leave without paying. Often they’ll use violence or threaten with weapons as well.”

Armed with knives, hammers and even hypodermic needles, the thieves have often left workers in his shop traumatised. Mr Brook, 37, said: “People known to have diseases like hepatitis will come in with open wounds and use that as a weapon. Those incidents can really rock you. It has a lasting impact.”

Having worked at the store for the past four years, and with the Co-op for 21 years in total, he said he has seen a marked rise in shoplifting in recent years. Criminals will raid the store for expensive items such as meat, coffee, chocolates and alcohol.

“We’re not talking about a sandwich, but hundreds of pounds at a time, along with threats of violence,” he said. “It’s not what you go to work for. For me personally, I feel a duty of care for our employees. It’s really difficult. It’s demoralising for me and my team.”

In one attack, a shoplifter left him with a gash down the side of his head and punched another of the store’s workers after being caught stealing.

As a father of two young children, he said it is difficult to have to explain what has happened when he gets home from work.

“We’ve got to go home to our families at the end of the night and it’s not the nicest thing to explain why you’re shaken up and have cuts and bruises.”

He said the problem has escalated in recent years as thieves believe they can get away with it. But he said the situation has started to improve over the past 12 to 18 months as the police have been quicker to respond.

The Co-op has also rolled out staff safety measures, such as security guards, body-worn cameras and reinforced kiosks. Mr Brook is hoping that when a new law comes into effect to make shoplifting a standalone offence in the UK, it will act as a deterrent.

“I’m really hopeful that we can see a change. I don’t want to see anyone getting hurt. To know there will be a law there to support us more is great.”