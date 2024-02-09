Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a six-year-old boy was found dead in a car in Ireland. Irish police said the discovery was made in the Rathmoylan area in Co Waterfound in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The scene was preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.