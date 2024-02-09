Telling news your way
Co Waterford: Investigation launched after boy, 6, found dead in car as woman arrested

A woman has been arrested after a six-year-old boy was found dead in a car
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
An investigation has been launched after a six-year-old boy was found dead in a car in Ireland. Irish police said the discovery was made in the Rathmoylan area in Co Waterfound in the early hours of Friday morning shortly after midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The scene was preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist were notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

