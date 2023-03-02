Searchers are continuing to scour an East Sussex woodland after an infant’s remains were discovered on Wednesday night.

Police believe a deceased baby found in the Constance Marten and Mark Gordon investigation may have been dead for “several weeks”, and have been unable to confirm its gender.

Searchers discovered the remains of an infant in an East Sussex nature reserve on Wednesday afternoon, not far from where the missing couple were tracked down on Monday night. Aristocrat Marten and her sex offender boyfriend Gordon were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon, after an overnight police search for their missing baby.

The couple had been avoiding police since the infant was born in early January, moving around the country, paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV. Miss Marten, 35, and Mr Gordon, 48, had not been seen since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January. The couple were finally found after being spotted by a member of the public in the Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday (27 February) shortly before 9.30pm.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said the baby found in the Constance Marten and Mark Gordon investigation “may have been dead for some time” and the case has been referred to the police watchdog.

Hundreds of officers from Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police have been searching tirelessly across an extensive area over two days. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police officer said: “At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on our inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe sadly the baby may have been dead for some time before they were found,” he said. “It is too early for us to provide a more specific date.”

Mr Basford said: “Because we believe the death occurred during the course of a missing person investigation we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). This is standard protocol for such circumstances.”

Officers investigating the case were “devastated” by its outcome, he said, and Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remained in custody. The warrant for further detention granted on Wednesday lasts until Thursday evening.