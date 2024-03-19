Thomas IIiffe, 28, took the photos while serving a five-year sexual harm prevention order for a previous offence. Raglan Ashton, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court how the images came to light during a police officer’s supervisory visit to his home address in November 2022.

After telling the officer he had “slipped”, Iliffe was “extremely candid” with the officer and admitted having upskirted two women in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the invasive pictures, Mr Raglan said Iliffe photographed his first victim walking up some stairs at Derby Railway Station in June 2022. He took the four photos within a “10-second window”.

During a second incident in July 2022 he took another three photos up another woman’s skirt on a public street, again, as she walked up some stairs.

Iliffe, of Strutt Street, Belper, admitted recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Jonathan Straw noted that, apart from the latest offence, Iliffe had “worked well” with probation to keep out of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You did not act on many of the impulses you clearly continue to have. When the police did attend you were extremely candid about what it was you had done.”

Judge Straw said probation and psychiatric reports demonstrated Iliffe showed a good prospect of rehabilitation.

He was sentenced to a three-year community order with 60 rehabilitation activity days and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.