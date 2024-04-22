He tried to break into the toilets where the young girl had hidden to try and keep herself safe

Amos Terence Wilson (54), previously with an address at Elmdale in Antrim town, tried to open the toilet door on the morning of February 7 this year. He pleaded guilty to charges of having a 'sexual communication' with a child and attempting to sexually assault the girl. A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the child was waiting for her mother at a toilets area. The defendant approached the child in a corridor, winking at her.

She felt uncomfortable and locked herself into a disabled toilet "for her own safety". The prosecutor said: "The defendant then began to continually knock on the door and rattle it. He was rattling at the door handle and making an effort to get into the cubicle. "Throughout this the defendant kept talking to the child through the door. From the level of his voice he was pushed up against the door. He made a number of highly inappropriate sexual comments. The child said she felt very unsafe and extremely scared."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the child texted and phoned her mother who and then shouted out for her mum. When her mother did respond the child was still so scared to come out and made a Facetime call to her mum to ensure the defendant had left. The defendant was still in the area and was identified. The court heard CCTV showed him trying to enter the cubicle.

A defence barrister said although there was no contact between the defendant and the child the incident would have been very frightening for the girl. He said Wilson said he had acted impulsively and "in his own words allowed something to come over him". District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" case. He said the girl had been at a location - a train station - where she she should have been safe. The judge said it would have been a "traumatic" incident for her.

The court heard Wilson's record included a 1989 court appearance for indecent assault on a female. Two years later at Lisburn Court he was sentenced on charges of incident assault of a female child. In December 2014 at Lisburn Court he was sentenced for sexual assault.