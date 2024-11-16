Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of a woman from Corby in Northamptonshire, has been discovered by officers more than 90 miles away in London.

Police were called to the Lincoln Estate, Corby in Northamptonshire after a concern for the welfare of the woman was raised on Wednesday (November 13).

Their enquiries took them to Ilford, East London, where they linked with Metropolitan Police officers who discovered the woman’s body in the boot of a car. National newspapers have reported this to be next to an entrance to Valentines Park in Brisbane Road.

A scene guard is still in place at the home in Corby. Forensic officers have already carried out extensive searches. It’s thought at present the incident is a targeted domestic crime.

Although this newspaper did become aware of the situation during the past few days, our reporters were asked to delay reporting of the news for a short period as the investigation was at a critical stage.

Police have not yet made any arrests and an un-named suspect is still at large, although is not thought to be a risk to the wider public.

The Met Police have this afternoon confirmed the victim is 24-years-old. Her identity is expected to be released over the weekend.

Superintendent Steve Freeman from Northamptonshire Police said: “On Wednesday Northamptonshire Police were contacted by a member of the public regarding a concern for the welfare of a woman in Corby.

“Fast-track enquiries were made which sadly led to the discovery of a woman’s body inside the boot of a vehicle in the Ilford area of London. We are treating the death as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.

“Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team and the Metropolitan Police have been working at pace to establish the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

“The investigation is ongoing and there will be continued police activity over the weekend in various locations, including Corby and Ilford.

“Although we believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public, extra patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days for reassurance purposes.

“Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

A neighbour told our reporters this morning (Saturday) that the house involved had been used as an HMO, and at one point last year had 12 people living in it, although it is not currently on the council’s HMO register.

The number of occupants has since reduced. The neighbour said she believed that the house had Bulgarian, Moldovan and Portuguese residents and had been largely peaceful since some noise complaints were resolved last year.

But earlier this week she heard a commotion.

"The way that gate slammed I knew something had happened.

“Someone took off quickly.

“I had heard banging coming from the house and then they obviously just legged it.

"The police have been here about four days.”

There has not been a murder in Corby for three and a half years, when schoolboy Rayon Pennycook was tragically killed by Stefan Draca.

- Anyone who may have information that could assist police inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.