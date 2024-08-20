Family of woman killed in Carwley stabbing pay tribute to 'much-loved daughter, sister and mother' as man charged
Stephanie Marie was found in the station car park at around 7.10am where she was sadly declared dead by paramedics. Her injuries were consistent with being stabbed.
Detectives investigating the incident have charged 26-year-old Jason Pascal Flore with murder. The force said he was remanded and will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court this morning (August 20).
Her family pay tribute to Stephanie in a statement released today: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her.
“At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”
Senior Investigating Officer, T/Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Stephanie’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We continue to urge anyone with any information which could aid our investigation to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting Operation Venn. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.