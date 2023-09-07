A third man has been arrested over suspected arson at the Crooked House pub

Police have confirmed that a third man has been arrested following a fire that destroyed the Crooked House pub last month. Staffordshire Police revealed on September 7 that a 51-year-old man, from Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The latest arrest comes after police began an arson investigation into the fire that destroyed the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5. Two other men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on August 24.

All three suspects have been released on conditional bail.

Staffordshire Police said: “Officers have been trawling through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information since the fire on August 5.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with important information about this investigation and those who are continuing to engage positively with officers. We understand that speculation is still widespread, both locally and online.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley in the West Midlands. A fire gutted the 18th century pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer. Northern Ireland has few buildings from the 1700s, and weak planning policies and enforcement. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

“We’d like to reiterate that we are working hard to get through an extensive list of inquiries at this time. We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already.”

Anyone with information that could help officers is urged to contact the force on 101.

News of the latest arrest came as Conservative MP Marco Longhi, who represents Dudley North, told the Commons that the events “struck a very real chord of sadness and anger” among his constituents.