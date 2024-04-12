Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after a stabbing attack in south London. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.02pm on Friday (April 12) following reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Fellmongers Yard, Croydon.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said. One man has been arrested and remains in custody. Met officers, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

