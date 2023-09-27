The teenage girl was killed on Wednesday morning as she made her way to school

The Met Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed to death in south London.

The attack took place in Croydon at around 8.30am on Wednesday morning (27 September) with the girl being pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, the teenager was stabbed while on her way to school.

Andy Brittain, Chief Superintendent of the Met Police, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them. I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

“My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics. Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing. I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area.

"At this early stage we believe that he may have known her. A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”

Mayor of Croydon Jason Perry said in a statement on Facebook: “I am devastated to hear that the teenage girl who was stabbed in the town centre this morning has tragically died. The Council are in touch with the police and will fully support their investigations. Our whole community’s thoughts will be with the victim’s family and friends.

