Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “cruel” and barbaric father raped his newborn baby to death while the mother was out of the house, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo Ferreira, 37, wanted to give his baby daughter “something to cry about,” while mother Maureen Brand was out selling clothes and buying nappies. She returned home to find her one-week-old daughter had been fatally injured.

The infant had been sexually and physically abused, a court in South Africa was told. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ferreira’s own words, he instructed his now ex-wife to be home within five minutes to breastfeed the baby. He then became irate when she did not return in that timeframe, and his mood worsened when the baby started crying.

Hugo Ferreira abused and killed his one-week-old baby while the mother was out of the house, a court has been told. | Facebook

Addressing the court, he said: “I grabbed the baby hard at the back of her neck and hit her - repeatedly. In the process, I pushed her head against the surface on which I was working.

“I accept that it was a cruel and gruesome attack, especially on such a young baby. The action was clearly illegal and I did it with intent.”

The court heard how Ferreira was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his horrific attack, but not to the point where his decision-making was impaired. News24 has reported that he has threatened to kill his ex-wife if he is not jailed.

Ferreira will be sentenced next week, with South Africans campaigning for the baby killer to be given the death penalty.