Suspected 'unexploded ordnance' was found in Southampton city centre, forcing nearby buildings to be evacuated and footpaths cordoned off. Police said the device was discovered in roadworks near Cumberland Place shortly after 10am on Thursday (March 14)

Police said military bomb disposal experts were called to remove the ordnance. Earlier, Southampton City Council said the nearby footways were closed for public safety.