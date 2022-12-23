Dagenham child deaths: mum Kara Alexander, 44, accused of murdering two young sons

Kara Alexander, 44, is charged over the deaths of Marley Thomas, aged five, and two-year-old Elijah Thomas.

A mother accused of murdering her two young sons in east London has appeared in court.

Kara Alexander, 44, is charged over the deaths of Marley Thomas, aged five, and two-year-old Elijah Thomas. The brothers were last seen alive on the afternoon of 15 December at their home in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham.

The ambulance service attended and confirmed the children were deceased, however the results of the post mortem are yet to be obtained. But it is understood that initial findings suggest the boys’ breathing had been restricted in some way, such as smothering or drowning.

Alexander was found in a nearby garden and detained by police. On Thursday, she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Bronzefield prison for a preliminary hearing.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth before a timetable for the case was set. Judge Mark Lucraft KC said a plea hearing would take place on March 9 next year.

