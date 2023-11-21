A man has been jailed for life for murdering his four-month-old baby, Dallas Marc Kelly two years ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A father has been jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 18 years for murdering his four-month-old baby. Reece Kelly, 31, from Workington, Cumbria denied any wrongdoing or involvement in Dallas Marc Kelly’s death after the baby died from a traumatic head injury in October 2021.

He then admitted manslaughter on the first day of the trial held at Carlisle Crown Court nearly two years after the fatal accident. He pleaded guilty of shaking Dallas but claimed he had no intention to cause him serious harm or death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jury didn't believe him and he was found guilty of the baby's murder earlier this month after a two-week trial where he was also convicted of child cruelty. Dallas’ mother, Georgia Wright, 23, was also convicted of child cruelty and jailed for three years. However, she was found not guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The police investigation found that Kelly had caused Dallas’ injuries by shaking him with significant force. One medical expert likened Dallas’ injuries to being consistent with those caused by a fall from a multi-storey building or a fatal road traffic collision. It was established via medical experts appointed during the investigation that Dallas had previous injuries including a rib fracture and a brain injury which occurred on separate occasions.

The court also heard how detectives found evidence of both parents acting in a cruel and neglectful manner towards Dallas. Evidence found that the pair had failed to take Dallas to medical appointments, failed to provide adequate parental supervision and exposed him to harmful substances. The court also heard how the pair prioritised their own drug-taking ahead of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the incident, Dallas's mother was at her workplace, leaving Kelly in charge of looking after him. Paramedics administered first aid on-site, and Dallas was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he died at 8.40pm.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly and Wright led disorderly lives, struggling with addiction and seemingly placing a higher priority on drugs than on basic necessities like food. Video footage presented in court depicted Dallas crying for extended periods in a bedroom.

Reece Kelly, 31 and Georgia Wright, 23, have been convicted over the death of their four-month-old son, Dallas Marc Kelly.

Detective Superintendent Jenny Beattie, who led the investigation into Dallas’ death, said: “Dallas was a four-month-old boy who was entirely defenceless from the actions of his parents, Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright.

“Any child, particularly one as young as Dallas, should have parents who care deeply for them and act in their child’s best interest at all times. Sadly, this was not the case for Dallas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is never any excuse or reason to cause harm or distress to a child and I am pleased that both Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright have been held accountable for their actions.

Drugs recovered from the home of Reece Kelly and Georgia Wright.

“Both had numerous opportunities to take responsibility for what they had done, however right until the end they both continued to act in a selfish manner.

Victoria Agulló, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a tragic end to Dallas’s short life. Dallas should have been safe with his parents whose duty was to love and care for him and protect him from harm.