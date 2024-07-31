Shaun Bolingbroke sexually abused a dog

A man who raped a child and made indecent photographs of children has been jailed for 25 years.

Shaun Bolingbroke, 32, attacked one child and also repeatedly assaulted other children.

A search of his mobile phone uncovered 54 illicit images of children and an image and video of Bolingbroke sexually abusing a dog, Cambs police said.

On Tuesday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Bolingbroke, of Wisbech, was jailed for 25 years, having been found guilty by a jury of raping a child under 13.

He pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, and intercourse with an animal.

Bolingbroke was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

DC Annette Renwick said: “Bolingbroke is an incredibly dangerous offender who has left the children he sickeningly abused with lasting mental scars.

