Dangerous driver jailed once again and given seventh driving ban after yet another police chase through town streets
Jordan Lee Johnson, of Lapland Walk, has a long and serious record of dangerous driving offences and has previously been imprisoned several times.
He appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week to face sentence for the latest string of charges against him.
The court heard how the 30-year-old, who is known locally as Blinkie or Skinny, failed to stop for officers in Willow Brook Road on the evening of February 4.
Police then pursued Johnson’s Alfa Romeo through the streets, aided by the police helicopter, and deployed a stinger in Rockingham Road. He eventually came to a stop in East Avenue where he was arrested.
Johnson, who has now clocked up nearly 50 offences, most of them for illegal driving, was last before the courts in 2023 when he was involved in a high-speed quad chase on the night of the fair in Corby.
During that incident he was left lucky to be alive after being catapulted from his quad at the junction of Oakley Road and Station Road.
He was already banned from driving that evening, following a previous incident.
On the latest charges, Johnson, who regularly carries a security blanket over one shoulder, appeared before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking to plead guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
He was banned for a further four years and eleven months and will have take an extended re-test before he is allowed to drive. He was also jailed for 21 months, of which he will serve half before being released.