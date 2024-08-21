'Dangerous offender' raped and strangled woman while filming it on phone
Ezra Kenny raped the woman at an address near Preston in April 2023 and filmed it on a phone.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to rape, intentional strangulation and two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.
At Preston Crown Court, he was given a sentence of 18 years and seven months at Preston Crown Court.
This consisted of a custodial sentence of 13 years and seven months, with a five-year licence period.
Kenny, of no fixed address, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and was made subject of an indefinite restraining order in respect of his victim.
Det Insp. Marcus Latham, of the South division Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting these offences.
“She went through an horrific ordeal at the hands of Ezra Kenny who is a dangerous offender.
“I welcome the sentence imposed on him and I hope the victim takes some reassurance from the fact that Kenny is facing many years in prison.
“If anyone has been the victim of sexual offences, we urge them to contact police. They will be listened to and supported, and we will investigate so that offenders are put before the court.”
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.
Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.