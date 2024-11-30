A man charged with a catalogue of serious crimes in Sussex including rape, child abduction and false imprisonment has been convicted at court.

Shane Gibbs, 35, of no fixed address, was found guilty of multiple offences against four women and two girls at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday November 28.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were first made aware of Gibbs’ offending on 24 December, 2023, through images of two vulnerable teenage girls in compromising sexual positions with a man.

“Enquiries quickly identified the man as Gibbs – also known as ‘Blue’ – and an urgent investigation was launched to locate him.

“Both girls later reported being raped or seriously sexually assaulted by Gibbs.

“During the course of these enquiries, on 28 and 29 December police received further reports of a 23-year-old woman having been raped on the 27 December and a 35-year-old woman having been violently assaulted in November.

“Gibbs was identified as a suspect in both of these incidents.

“All four victims were safeguarded and offered specialist support.”

Police added that Gibbs was arrested in a hotel room in Portsmouth on January 4, 2024, subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

While awaiting trial, two further victims were identified through ongoing enquiries, police confirmed.

The police spokesperson added: “They were located and both women - aged 23 and 31 - disclosed being raped by Gibbs in December, 2023. They too were given specialist support throughout the investigation and judicial process.

“Gibbs was subsequently charged with eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault by penetration, and one count each of intentional strangulation, false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

“He denied all the charges. At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 29, he was found guilty of all charges except one count of rape, of which he was found not guilty.

“Gibbs was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 14 for sentencing.”

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe said: “The scale of Gibbs’ offending points to a committed, dangerous predator who targeted women and girls in the most appalling ways.

“All of his victims must deal with the consequences of his crimes for the rest of their lives, but have shown incredible bravery in supporting this investigation and helping to bring a monster to justice.

“I would like to thank them all for their strength and determination, as well as the investigative team who have worked so hard to put Gibbs behind bars.

“Each of these women and girls will continue to receive our full support as we look ahead to sentencing.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh, Head of Public Protection at Sussex Police, said: “This was an extremely complex, sensitive investigation that drew in a range of forces and partner agencies, all focused on achieving a positive outcome for these victims.

“I would like to thank all the partners involved for their support and collaboration, and the victims themselves for the incredible resolve they have shown in helping to bring a dangerous individual to justice.

“I also commend the investigative team, whose dedication is a shining example of the commitment to justice and victims I see every day at Sussex Police.

“This verdict comes during the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Gibbs’ appalling crimes serve as a sobering reminder of why campaigns such as these are so important, and why Sussex Police remains committed to protecting women and girls all-year-round.”

Emma Lile of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Gibbs was a sexual predator who went around Brighton preying on vulnerable young women in pursuit of his own hideous purposes.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to a court about their horrific experiences.

“These convictions send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who abuse or sexually exploit women.

“I encourage any victims of violence against women in girls in whatever form to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 655 of 07/01.