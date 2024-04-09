Glen Burdess was ‘nothing short of dangerous’ when he deliberately smashed into a police officer

Glen Burdess, whose actions have been described as “nothing short of dangerous”, was riding the quad bike on a field in Mendip Close, in Peterlee, on the afternoon of September 13 of last year when he spotted officers nearby. He refused to stop to speak with them and instead drove directly at one of them, resulting in him fracturing his tibia and fibula. The 27-year-old rider then fled the scene before he was later arrested by officers and charged.

Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court at an earlier hearing. He has now returned to court to be sentenced and was locked up for four years while also banned from driving for 66 months. The injured officer required significant treatment but has since returned to frontline duties.

