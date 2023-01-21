Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been arrested after an incident at a nightclub

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been denied bail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain.

The former Barcelona defender was arrested on Friday (20 Janauary) and a judge later denied him bail, meaning he remains in jail at this time. The alleged assault took place on 31 December last year at a nightclub in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

Alves was taken into custody after he answered a police summons. State prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail, and a judge agreed after charging him with sexual assault following several hours of testimony.

Unless that decision is reversed on appeal, Alves will remain in custody until trial at a still unspecified date. Here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What is Dani Alves charged with?

Dani Alves has been charged with sexual assault. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Brazilian footballer has been charged with sexual assault relating to an incident at a nightclub in Barcelona on 31 December. A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual touching to rape. Police said they could not give any details on the case.

Alves denied the allegations last week in a video he sent to Spanish television channel Antena 3. While acknowledging he had been at the club, he said he did not know the woman and added “I have never invaded the personal space of anyone”.

Is he in prison?

Advertisement

A judge denied Alves bail in a hearing on Friday, meaning he will remain in custody until a trial at a future date. The 39-year-old is one of football’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career.