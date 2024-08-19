Dartford murder: Ernestas Juska in court after woman stabbed - and also faces charge of sexual offence on dead body
Kent Police say that Ernestas Juska, of Henderson Drive, Dartford, will appear in court today. The 20-year-old is charged with murder and “committing a sexual offence against a deceased female”.
It comes after police were called out at 6.50am on Saturday following concerns for a person in Henderson Drive. They went with paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service, and found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Juska is in custody and will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court today.