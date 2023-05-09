A man - who is also in hospital in critical condition - is being treated as a suspect, Kent police say

A woman has reportedly died and a murder investigation has been launched, after she suffered serious gunshot wounds while she was reportedly being held hostage at her Kent home.

Armed police were called to a terraced house in Priory Road in Dartford, on Saturday afternoon (6 May). Witnesses who lived nearby said a woman was being “held hostage” at the back of the property.

Kent Police said on Saturday a man and a woman suffered serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were taken to a London hospital. However on Tuesday (9 May) Kent police issued a statement saying the firearms incident was "now being treated as murder after the victim died in hospital".

Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, arrived at the property on Saturday and "attempted to engage with a man inside the address," the statement said. "Firearms officers also attended and whilst they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital."

Police officers at the scene in Priory Road, Dartford, Kent, a woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being held hostage at her home, witnesses have said (Photo: Joseph Draper/PA Wire)

The victim died from her injuries on Monday evening (8 May), police said. The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury, where he remained in a critical condition. "He is being treated as the suspect and an investigation is being lead by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate."

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to police being at the scene at the time of the injuries. No police weapons were discharged.

Witnesses described how police cordoned off the road on Saturday, and ordered people to stay in their homes, before officers broke through the front door. After an hour-long stand-off, “pandemonium” broke out and neighbours heard what they described as sounding like two rounds of gunshots.

One neighbour described the scene as “chilling”. She said: “I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home. I went out and was told, get back – you must stay indoors."

About an hour after police entered the property, she said she heard gunshots before a person was carried out on a stretcher. “It was pandemonium,” she said. “I heard five gunshots – a pause and then another five.”