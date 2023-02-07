Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told David Carrick there is “irretrievable devastation in the lives of those you have abused” - adding that all victims have been left “traumatised” by his “unrestrained campaign of rape against women”.

David Carrick has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and 239 days in prison, having been given 36 life sentences.

The former Met Police officer appeared at Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to 49 charges which detailed no less than 71 serious offences - including rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and coercive or controlling behaviour. The 48-year-old admitted to attacking 12 women over a 17 year period - the entire time during which he was a serving police constable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described Carrick’s convictions as representing “a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law.” She continued: “Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness, you took monstrous advantage of women. You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted women.”

She added that he behaved as if he was “untouchable”. Carrick remained expressionless and barely looked up while the horrific details of his crimes were read out. A number of victims were present in the courtroom - sitting just metres behind their attacker.

Warning: readers may find the content in this article distressing. Rape Crisis runs a 24-hour helpline every day of the year. You can call for free on 0808 500 222, or chat to someone online.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of PC David Carrick (right) appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London for sentencing. Credit: PA

Yesterday (6 February), in a series of victim statements, the court heard of the impact that Carrick’s crimes had had on those he attacked. One said that the rapist police officer had taken “20 years of [her] life away”. Another said she felt she had encountered “evil” on the night she met Carrick.

She remarked: “The memories of what he did have always been so very painful, but the truth of that night should be told, and he should be held accountable for his actions.” Others said they could no longer trust men, or police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said there is “irretrievable devastation in the lives of those you have abused” and that all victims have been left “traumatised”. She continued: “The malign influence of men like you in positions of power stands in the way of a revolution of women’s dignity.”

With another victim, he threatened her with his police baton and sent her a photograph of his work issued firearm, saying, “remember, I am the boss”. He also used a whip “as punishment” on this woman, and would lock her in a small cupboard under the stairs.

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described Carrick’s convictions as representing “a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law.” Credit: PA

Tom Little KC, prosecuting, summarised Carrick’s offending to the court in his opening remarks. He said: “It did not matter to him who the victim was - she could be a new girlfriend, long term partner, a friend from a sport club, a police officer he worked with - if he had the opportunity, he would rape, sexually abuse or assault them, and humiliate them.”

One of Carrick’s victims previously told the Sunday Mirror she wanted him to get 40 years in jail. She said: “I think that would be fair because I know some of his victims lost 20 years because of what he did. He needs to be punished. I don’t believe he can ever change and I worry that if he gets out he will hurt someone else. But I hope by then he will be so old he won’t be able to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her sentencing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb concluded that Carrick presents a “grave danger” to women who might be persuaded to be alone with him - and that this danger would last a long time.

The Met Police apologised after Carrick’s grievous crimes came to light. Ahead of his sentencing, Assistant Commander Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for Professionalism, said: “It is nearly three weeks since David Carrick entered the last of his guilty pleas. In doing so, he admitted to the most appalling offences against women.

“More detail will be provided [in court] about the cruel and abusive nature of his crimes and about the impact they have had on the tremendously brave women who came forward to provide evidence against him.

“I am truly sorry for the harm and devastation he has caused them. We let them down and we failed to identify a man in the ranks of the Metropolitan Police Service who carried out the most awful offences. He should not have been a police officer.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Peter Burt, Head of the Complex Casework Unit at CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “Today is about recognising the outstanding bravery of the victims. It often takes courage for anyone to come forward and report a rape but in this case, to overcome the mental and physical oppression they endured, may have felt insurmountable at times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Protesters from Women Against Rape & Women of Colour Global Woman’s strike, protest outside Southwark Crown Court in London ahead of the sentencing of PC David Carrick who served as a Met officer for 20 years before being unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders. Credit: PA

“We cannot undo the pain and anguish of what they have endured, but I hope they can take this as a first step to rebuilding their lives knowing he can’t harm them - or any other woman.

“We are so grateful to every woman who has come forward and supported this case. With each report that came in we had a clearer picture of who Carrick was and what he had done. The similarities between the victim accounts, detailing mental and physical torment at the hands of the same man, were our case.

“We know there are victims of other rape and serious sexual offences out there and that many of you may be worried about being believed or whether you’ll ever see justice done. We understand these concerns and want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to improve how these offences are handled and are determined to see justice for more victims of violence against women and girls.