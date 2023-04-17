Sgt David Stansbury - a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police - is charged with three counts of rape.

A police officer has been charged with raping a woman while on duty.

Sgt David Stansbury is charged with three counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over. The charges relate to alleged incidents which took place in Plymouth in 2009, when Stansbury was serving with Devon and Cornwall Police. The 42-year-old, from Ilminster, Somerset, is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police, but has been suspended from duty. He is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (19 April).

Officers with Devon and Cornwall Police said the allegations have been under investigation since first being reported in September 2020. Stansbury served with this force from 2009 to 2011. Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation has been asked to come forward anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call for free on 0800 555 111.

