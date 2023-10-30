A 52-year-old man was found dead in a common close in the early hours of Monday.

The death of a man who was found injured in a common close is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed. Police were called after receiving reports of an injured man in a common close on Renfield Street in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at around 3am on Monday.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as 52-year-old Alastair Campbell, from the town.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into Mr Campbell’s death and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The death is being probed by Police Scotland’s major investigations team.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our thoughts are with Alastair’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We’ll continue to support them throughout our inquiries. It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alastair, and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch. If you have dashcam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please bring it to our attention.

“I want to reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out extensive inquiries into the incident. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers.”