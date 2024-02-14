Telling news your way
Derek Green: Winchester ex-mayor accused of sexually assaulting girl during fireworks display to face trial

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
A former mayor is set to go on trial for an alleged sexual assault against a teenage girl. Former mayor of Winchester, Derek Green, 67, has been accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest two years ago.

Green is alleged to have touched the teenager inappropriately over her clothing at the fireworks display, which was held on a Bonfire Night, in the Hampshire city on November 5, 2022.

Former mayor of Winchester, Derek Green, 67, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest in 2022. (PA)

Green, of Battery Hill, Winchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (February 14). Recorder Donald Tait fixed a four-day trial beginning on March 10 next year. The defendant was released on unconditional bail.

Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022 but later stood down. The mayoralty of Winchester dates back to 1200, making it the second oldest in England.

