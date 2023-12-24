Dewsbury Road Wakefield: Woman deliberately hit by car and man attacked with machete in early morning rampage (cloned)
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dramatic incident, in Dewsbury Road shortly before 5am, left both victims with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It’s understood that a woman was deliberately hit by a vehicle, she has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. A short while later a man was assaulted with a machete causing serious injuries to his leg.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A crime scene was set up and is still in place as officers carry out enquiries.
Neighbourhood patrol teams are in the area to provide reassurance.
Witnesses and those with information have been asked to call 101, quoting log 291 of 23 December.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.