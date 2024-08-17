Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A warehouse worker who slipped into a drug-induced psychosis drew up a list of his “enemies” before carrying a brutal hammer attack on a colleague.

Daniel Britton, who was employed at DHL in Gildersome, had not even been working that day when he went to the Nepshaw Lane depot early one morning wearing a balaclava and carried out the savage assault without saying a word.

Britton was handed a 40-month jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted Section 18 GBH with intent.

The court heard that the victim had been on a night shift on January 27 when he went to the smoking area at around 5.30am. Watching a video on his phone, he heard footsteps coming towards him before Britton crashed the hammer down on his head.

Britton (pictured left) attacked a work colleague at DHL with a hammer after writing down the names of his "enemies" in a notebook. (pics by WYP / National World / Google Maps) | WYP / National World / Google Maps

Dropping his phone, he went to pick it up and felt more blows to his head. Falling to the floor, Britton then kicked him to the face. Managing to stumble to his feet he recognised it was Britton due to his clothing and shouted: “Dan, what are you doing?”

He felt blood pouring from his head as Britton raised the hammer up to strike him again.

Britton then walked away and the victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance. He suffered a 5cm abrasion to the top of his head and swelling and bruising around his face.

The police were called and they traced Britton to outside an address, arresting him at 6.25am. He was in drink and had injuries to his hand, which he claimed was from climbing over a fence.

They searched his address and found a notebook with “enemies” written down, and a list of four people, including the victim. He largely gave a no-comment interview to officers.

His colleagues later said Britton’s demeanour had changed in recent months. The victim said he suffered migraines and anxiety and had to change jobs.

Bitton, 36, has no previous convictions. He appeared in court via video link from prison, having been held on remand for the past six months.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said medical experts had concluded that Britton was suffering from drug-induced psychosis and now “presented as someone completely different”.

He said the time spent on remand had given him a “chance to rid himself of drugs” and that he was now taking ant-depressants.

Jailing him, Recorder Brian Whitehead said: “It was an unprovoked attack. Thankfully he was able to get away and equally thankful it seems there are no permanent or at least life-changing injuries.

“It’s clear you were in a state of psychosis. You recognise now you had no good reason to do it.”