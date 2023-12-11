Pub crash: Disqualified driver who drove at 110mph on 60mph road is jailed
A dangerous driver who crashed into a pub wall while fleeing police has been jailed for two years
Police have released shocking footage the moment a disqualified driver ploughed into a pub in his bid to escape pursuing police, missing the pub goers by mere inches. Jamie Kettle, 37, crashed into the building to stunned customers who were drinking and playing pool at The Lockside pub in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on March 27 this year .
Police had received a report of a Landrover Discovery stolen from an address in Woodthorpe, prompting a police chase along the A614 towards Ollerton. After exiting onto the A57, Kettle hit speeds of up to 110mph, in a 60mph limit, as police activated their blue lights.
Kettle continued to drive dangerously, including overtaking vehicles at high speed, and going through red lights, before he drove into Worksop. He then lost control at a junction and crashed into the pub wall, the police said. Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop, committed in Harworth on 22 February and 2 March 2023.
He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, December 8. Kettle also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after he aggressively resisted two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on 6 September 2022. He also bent one of the officer’s fingers back and spat at a second officer as they tried to defuse the situation. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to a charge of witness intimidation, relating to an address in the Retford area on 2 June 2022, when he threatened to burn their house down.
Kettle was jailed for a total of two years. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months and must take an extended retest.
Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Kettle’s dangerous and erratic driving showed utter disregard for the safety of others. He continued to drive at speed in highly populated built-up areas before crashing into the pub. There were numerous people inside the pub at the time and also walking through the town centre. Extensive structural damage was caused to the pub but thankfully no-one was injured. I’m glad we were able to bring this case before the courts and show that this type of criminality is unacceptable and offenders who put other people’s safety at risk in this way will be robustly dealt with.”
