A dangerous driver who crashed into a pub wall while fleeing police has been jailed for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released shocking footage the moment a disqualified driver ploughed into a pub in his bid to escape pursuing police, missing the pub goers by mere inches. Jamie Kettle, 37, crashed into the building to stunned customers who were drinking and playing pool at The Lockside pub in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on March 27 this year .

Police had received a report of a Landrover Discovery stolen from an address in Woodthorpe, prompting a police chase along the A614 towards Ollerton. After exiting onto the A57, Kettle hit speeds of up to 110mph, in a 60mph limit, as police activated their blue lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettle continued to drive dangerously, including overtaking vehicles at high speed, and going through red lights, before he drove into Worksop. He then lost control at a junction and crashed into the pub wall, the police said. Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop, committed in Harworth on 22 February and 2 March 2023.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, December 8. Kettle also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after he aggressively resisted two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on 6 September 2022. He also bent one of the officer’s fingers back and spat at a second officer as they tried to defuse the situation. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to a charge of witness intimidation, relating to an address in the Retford area on 2 June 2022, when he threatened to burn their house down.

Kettle was jailed for a total of two years. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months and must take an extended retest.

A dangerous driver who crashed into a pub wall to escape the police has been jailed for two years