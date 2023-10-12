Dog attack: Police issue appeal after woman attacked by German Shepherd in West Sussex
A woman and her dog were attacked by a German Shepherd in West Sussex last week.
An investigation has been launched after a woman and her dog was attacked by a dog last week. Officers said the woman was walking her dog in the Middle Road playing field in Shoreham when her dog was bitten by a German Shepherd on Wednesday (October 4) between 10am and 10.30am.
The woman intervened and the German Shepherd ran away, before returning and knocking the woman over and attacking her. Sussex Police said the woman and her dog both suffered minor injuries.
Police are now looking for the owner of the dog who is described as a white man in his 40s, of large build and with brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 461 of 04/10.