Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged dog theft attempt in a Leicester park. East Midlands Dog Rescue (EMDR) said the victim, a volunteer, was walking their four little terriers on Castle Hill Park when he was attacked with a machete on Friday morning (April 12).

The group said the volunteer, who is now awaiting surgery, sustained severe injuries to his arms and two broken fingers after being “hit over the head, kicked and punched”. This incident, they said, was not the first as a similar situation was reported by a lone female dog walker recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, EMDR said: “Miraculously he held onto the dogs, who at this point were covered in their owners blood. A similar situation was reported by a lone female dog walker a couple of weeks ago who managed to get help from a nearby house. Police obviously aware but members of the public please be vigilant. Dog thieves are prepared to attack to get what they want.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a robbery in Astill Park Road, Leicester. The incident was reported at 9.30am this morning (Friday 12 April) after a man was approached by a woman who attempted to grab the leads of the four dogs he was walking.

“A man joined the woman who also attempted to steal the dogs. The man produced a bladed weapon, and the victim sustained a slash wound to his hand which required hospital treatment.

A dog walker has been seriously injured after an attempted dog theft in Leicester