Breaking
Domestic abuse: Northamptonshire Police issue picture of wanted man George Cooper
Police issue picture of man wanted for domestic abuse
Police have issued this picture of a man wanted for domestic abuse offences.
George Connor is 34 and from Northampton. Anyone who sees him or who knows where he is has been asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref: 23*753482 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police have not issued details of the offences he is wanted for.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.