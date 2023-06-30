A third victim is in hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening

A double murder investigation has been launched after a teenager and a man were stabbed to death in London.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Elthorne Road, Islington, in north London, at around 11.30pm on Thursday (29 June) after a boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds.

The teenager was sadly pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight, the Metropolitan Police said. The second victim - a 23-year-old man - also suffered stab wounds and was taken to a west London hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

A double murder investigation has been launched after a teenager and a man were stabbed to death (Photo: Shutterstock)

A third victim, believed to be 28, was also located at an address in the Archway area having suffered a stab wound. He remains at a north London hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers confirmed the next of kin of both victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification and post-mortem examinations will be carried out at a later date. There have currently been no arrests.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward.

The Specialist Crime Command has now launched an investigation and a crime scene is in place as enquiries are carried out. A Section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has also been authorised.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident. We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.

“I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets.”