A man threw three petrol bombs from a car at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover and then killed himself, the area’s MP has said.

Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire. The migrant centre in Dover port is used for processing migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, who travel across the Channel on small boats.

One minor injury was reported and the suspect has been identified and located, the force said. A Reuters photographer at the scene said a man threw petrol bombs with fireworks attached before killing himself.

The attacker was described as a white man wearing a striped top, who drove up to the centre in a white Seat sports utility vehicle, the agency reported. Police were unable to confirm reports that the suspect had died at a nearby petrol station shortly after the incident, and said inquiries are ongoing.

However Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said she understood the man had committed suicide. She said people at the Border Force migrant centre are being “looked after” following the “dreadful” attack.

The Tory MP told LBC Radio: “I understand that the Dover immigration centre that is at the Port of Dover was firebombed with the number of devices before an individual then committed suicide.”

She said the motivation of the perpetrator is so far unknown, but the centre is “a well-known facility” where small boats arrive before people are taken to the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent.

“It’s an absolutely dreadful situation that we have now at Dover,” she added. “I understand that all the people who are at the centre are being looked after and precautions are being made for their safety”.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover, and police are in attendance. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.” Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews had put out fires.

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it would be her “dream” to deport refugees to Rwanda by Christmas. Elphicke said “tensions have been running high” over immigration and that she would not use some of the Home Secretary’s language on the issue.

She told LBC radio: “I think it is fair to say that tensions have been running high over the last period. And indeed, I’d raised my concerns about that with the immigration minister earlier this week.”

She mentioned a case a week ago when people who had arrived on the Dover beach in small boats across the Channel entered a house nearby, with someone “eventually apprehended in a woman’s bedroom”.

Asked about potentially incendiary language by Suella Braverman, who suggested it was her “dream” to deport people to Rwanda, Ms Elphicke said: “I don’t use and I wouldn’t use language such as that.”

Clare Moseley, the founder of the campaign Care4Calais, said she was concerned about the recent anti-migrant rhetoric by government ministers.

She told the Guardian: “We are seeing an escalation in hate on social medial and threats against our volunteers. The rhetoric from this government’s ministers is shocking and divisive. They call refugees in Calais ‘illegal immigrants’ despite extensive evidence they are genuine refugees in desperate need of help.

“It would be kinder and more effective to simply help people rather than continue this damaging campaign that tears the fabric of our society and leads to events such as these.”