Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, the Met Police said.

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the security gates outside Number 10 Downing Street.

The Metropolitan Police said at around 4.20pm a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in Whitehall, where the Prime Minister's residence is.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," they said in a statement.There were no reports of any injuries.

By 5.45, cordons set up around Whitehall were reopened, and dozens of members of the public filed out - as armed officers kept watch near the crashed car. The force later said: “A small cordon remains in place outside Downing Street after a car collided with the gates earlier this afternoon.

“The incident is being dealt with by local officers in Westminster and isn’t currently being treated as terror-related," they added.

In footage posted on social media, the vehicle appeared to be a silver sedan, with its boot open.

There was a large presence from emergency services, include what appeared to be police carrying firearms.

One video, purportedly of the incident, shows the vehicle slowly driving through the intersection, braking before mounting the curb, and approaching the gates at a slow speed.

Simon Parry, who witnessed the incident, told PA: “I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man." Police vehicles arrived "very quickly", he said, and evacuated the area. "There were sniffer dogs and a bomb squad.”