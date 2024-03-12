Gavin Dhillon, who was “drunk” and uninsured when he crashed the car

Gavin Dhillon, who was “drunk” and uninsured, got out of the high-end motor, ordered the other driver not to involve the police, spat at him and warned “we run this place” after the smash in Sunderland on June 18, 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that despite being offered cash to keep quiet, the other driver, who suffered whiplash, did alert the police and Dhillon was arrested at the scene.

But instead of accepting the blame for what he did, Dhillon remained silent when questioned, later said his mother was the driver, got his father to back up the false claim and even sent fake CCTV to the authorities.

His dad Sukvinder Dhillon later made a £80,000 insurance claim, using the forged footage, and was paid out £47,860 by Aviva.

The son has now been jailed for 18 months and his dad for 20 months.

Prosecutor Susannah Proctor told the court Dhillon jnr answered “no comment” when questioned by officers after the collision.

He was later given a notice requiring him to identify who had been the driver, which he sent back naming his mother.

Miss Proctor told the court: “He also sent police CCTV purporting to show him getting into the passenger side with his mother as the driver as evidence it was she, not Gavin Dhillon, who was driving.”

The court heard Dhillon snr was sent a notice, as registered keeper of the Mercedes, which was sent back also naming the mother as the driver that day.

The dad then submitted an insurance claim, using the same CCTV footage.

The court heard both men have had successful careers and been heavily involved in charity work. The court heard Dhillon snr is a “honest, decent, humble man” who acted out of a sense of “parental duty”.

Dhillon jnr, 27, of Hexham Road, Throckley, admitted common assault, perverting the course of justice, having no insurance and driving with excess alcohol. He was banned from driving for 37 months.